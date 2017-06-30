Suspect who shot SAPD officers committed suicide, medical examiner says

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's report, which was released on Friday, revealed that the suspect that shot two SAPD officers on Thursday, and killed Miguel Moreno, committed suicide.

The suspect was identified as 34-year-old Andrew C. Bice.

Court records show that Bice had previous convictions on his criminal record for assault causing bodily injury to a family member in 2003, evading arrest in 2005, and possession of a controlled substance in 2007

The medical examiner's official cause of death was ruled as a gunshot wound to the head.

© 2017 KENS-TV