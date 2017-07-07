Medical examiner: Shavon Randle died of gunshot wounds to head, torso

The Lancaster teen found dead inside an abandoned Oak Cliff home this week died from gunshot wounds to the head and torso, according to the Dallas County medical examiner.

Shavon Randle, 13, disappeared from a relative's house last week before being found inside the abandoned home a few days later. A man police were searching for, Michael Titus, was also dead in the home.

Documents reveal Randle was kidnapped and held for ransom after the boyfriend of her relative stole narcotics from two men involved.

The medical examiner ruled Randle's death a homicide.

Six people have been arrested in connection with the case. The suspects' charges range from possession of drugs to aggravated kidnapping.

A celebration of life for Randle will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Friendship West Baptist Church on Wheatland Road.

