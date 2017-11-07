Man accused of murdering mother, daughter in McLennan County caught in Temple, police say

Law enforcement on Tuesday evening arrested a man accused of murdering a mother and her baby daughter near Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir on Sunday.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office called Temple Police to ask for assistance to stop the suspect, who was driving a white pickup truck near the intersection of Main Street and Central Avenue in Temple, two law enforcement officials said.

Temple Police and Bell County constables stopped the vehicle and apprehended the man inside, according to Temple Police Spokesperson Shawana Neely.

McLennan County Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said the suspect was the father of the child who was killed. And, he said the suspect would be charged with capital murder. However, the name of the suspect was not immediately released.

The double murder victims were Valarie Martinez, 24, and her toddler Azariah, 1.

On Monday, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara described the homicide as "very disturbing" and "very heartbraking." He said the baby was still strapped into her car seat at the time she and Valarie were discovered in a park area by a group of people who called 911.

"Very seldom do you see a one-year-old child that's been gunned down. What kind of animal does something like that?" McNamara told Channel 6 on Monday.

Read more about the murder here.

© 2017 KCEN-TV