Man suffers broken bones in robbery allegedly orchestrated by cabaret waitress

AUSTIN - A woman has been accused of orchestrating an aggravated robbery that two men carried out for her, police said.

On Jan. 17, 2016, around 3 a.m. the victim drove to a friend's house when he was approached by two suspects that knocked on the door of his vehicle. The victim allegedly exited his vehicle after believing the suspects to be police officers. According to the affidavit, the two suspects pointed their guns at the victim and demanded his jewelry, his wallet and his Rolex watch. They also threatened to kill him, according to the affidavit.

The suspects then stole the victim's necklace and $400 from his wallet, police said. Police said the suspects then shot him three times in his hip area and upper legs, resulting in a shattered left femur and pelvis.

The victim told police he recognized the two suspects from earlier in the evening at a cabaret in North Austin. Police recovered a phone dropped by one of the suspects, who was allegedly communicating with a waitress at the cabaret. That waitress was identified by police as Angelica Gabriel Fernandez, 25. The two allegedly texted about targeting someone, police said.

Police recovered text messages that revealed Fernandez orchestrated the attack, and told Alvarado to follow the victim's car.

Fernandez has been charged with aiding Alvarado and an unidentified suspect with the intent to assist in an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. According to online records, her bond is set at $10,000, and she is not currently in the Travis County Jail.

