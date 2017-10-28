Man shoots daughter's boyfriend, runs over couple in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Police are investigating what led up to a shooting in which a father shot and killed his daughter's boyfriend and then ran over the couple with his truck before turning the gun on himself Friday night.

At about 10 p.m. officers were called to a report of a shooting in a shopping plaza in the 500 block of Lincoln Square. An investigation revealed that the father, who is in his 40s, followed the daughter and her boyfriend and confronted them, according to Arlington police. That's when he shot the boyfriend and ran over them before driving away.

Police said the boyfriend, who is in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene from apparent gunshot wounds. The daughter is recovering in the hospital with serious injuries.

The father later shot himself inside his truck in a parking lot in the 3400 block of West Division Street.

Although police said they do not know what led up to the shooting, investigators said they believe it was domestic related.

