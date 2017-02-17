Affidavit: Man exposes himself before assaulting officer

Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

AUSTIN - Police say a man exposed himself in a North Austin fast food restaurant Wednesday morning before assaulting a police officer.

The arrest affidavit for Alexis Pickles, 38, states officer were dispatched to the McDonald’s near Burnet Road and West Anderson Lane around 10:30 a.m. Feb. 15. Employees told police a man had his pants all the way down and had just walked out of the store. Police confronted Pickles – who still had his pants down – at a nearby bus stop and tried to take him into custody. According to the affidavit, the office grabbed Pickles by the arm when he stood up, and Pickles spun around to hit the officer in the face twice with his elbow.

Police said Pickles ran across Burnet Road and three uses of a taser were not effective in stopping him. The affidavit also noted the first responding officer pepper sprayed Pickles “across the eye brows” before he began running again. Officers were able to take him into custody after he slipped in some mud behind a business on the east side of Burnet Road, and the affidavit notes he was “actively resisting” while being handcuffed.

The officer Pickles struck with his elbow reported blood coming from inside his mouth and “he felt his front tooth was loose.”

Pickles was booked into the Travis County Jail on charges of assault on a public servant, resisting arrest and evading arrest. Bond was set at a combined $27,000.

