Man drives through resident's gate, falls asleep in their yard

AUSTIN - A man has been arrested after he allegedly drove through a gate to a resident's property and fell asleep in his car in the back of the victim's property.

On Jan. 29, the victim notified police that the iron gate to his property had been driven through and severely damaged, police said.

When police arrived, they noted that the gate had completely broken away from the post and was lying horizontally on the ground, bent and disfigured, documents said.

The victim's wife allegedly discovered a vehicle at the end of the property.

According to an arrest affidavit, police found the suspect -- identified as George Vasquez, 35 -- slumped over and asleep in the driver's seat. They also found a firearm in plain view between the driver's seat and the center console. The firearm was identified as a .380 Ruger LCP and was loaded with live rounds of ammunition.

Upon further investigation, police allegedly found muscle relaxers and several documents including a Texas ID card, multiple debit and credit cards, business checks, blank Wells Fargo documentations and approximately 20 cell phones. Police said none of the documents identified Vasquez as the owner.

Vasquez has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, fraud use and possession of identifying information, criminal mischief, possession of a dangerous drug and criminal trespass. According to online records, Vasquez is in police custody as of Wednesday afternoon and has bonds totaling to $32,000.

© 2018 KVUE-TV