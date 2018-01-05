Man charged with DWI after crash involving 4 vehicles

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

AUSTIN - A man was charged with a DWI when police found him allegedly intoxicated and in the possession of a vial containing cocaine residue after an accident.

The Austin Police Department responded to a four-vehicle accident at the intersection of South MoPac Expressway and South Capital Texas Highway on Jan 3. at 5:07 a.m. A witness alleged a small car ran a red light at the intersection. The driver, identified by police as Douglas Wilkins, told police he hit the car in front of him when it stopped suddenly.

On the scene, firefighters informed the officer the driver appeared to be intoxicated.

Police said Wilkins appeared to be lethargic, had bloodshot, glassy eyes and had difficulty answering questions. He was also unsure of what caused the accident, according to police.

Police requested a DWI unit to the scene and administered several field sobriety tests to determine Wilkins’ condition. The officer administered a preliminary breath test (PBT) and the driver admitted he drank two beers that night -- one at 7 p.m. and another at 8 p.m. Officers also noticed “residue of white powdery substance in a glass vial, on the floorboard, which tested positive for cocaine,” according to the affidavit.

Wilkins was charged with driving while intoxicated and is in the custody of the Travis County Correctional Complex. His bond has been set at $25,000.

