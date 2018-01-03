Man beaten with stick, robbed after giving suspect food, police say

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

AUSTIN - A woman has been accused of allegedly orchestrating an aggravated robbery in front of a 7-Eleven, police said.

The suspect, April Lisa Cortinas, 30, was waiting outside a 7-Eleven on Nov. 12 at around 11:30 p.m., and asked the victim to give her money for food, police said. Police said the victim went inside the store and purchased food and a drink for Cortinas. However, when the victim went to give it to her, he was allegedly attacked from behind with a stick by a male companion of Cortinas'.

According to the affidavit, the victim fell to the ground after being struck with the stick. Cortinas and her male companion allegedly repeatedly kicked and assaulted the victim on the ground. Cortinas then stole his phone and money, police said.

Surveillance video from 7-Eleven captured the whole fight, and on Dec. 27, police were able to identify Cortinas from a similar robbery that took place Nov. 29.

Cortinas has been charged with robbery by assault, a second degree felony, and according to online records, is not currently in Travis County Jail. Her bond has been set at $50,000.

