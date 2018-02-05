Man arrested for failing to stop, render aid after fleeing crash site on foot

Austin PD (Photo: Custom)

Austin Police arrested a man in the early hours of Sunday morning after he admitted to fleeing on foot from a crash scene he was involved in on Interstate 35.

At approximately 2:39 a.m., officers responded to the scene of a four-vehicle crash in the 2000 block of North I-35, according to an affidavit. In the affidavit, officers determined the four vehicles were "totaled."

Every driver involved except one, identified as 23-year-old Juan Martin Ochoa, remained at the scene of the crash and cooperated, police said.

A witness told Austin Police he saw a black Dodge Charger -- which was later established to be owned by Ochoa by running the vehicle's plates -- swerve and sideswipe a blue Dodge Avenger, causing the Avenger to subsequently hit a Nissan Altima and white Dodge truck. Witnesses also told police the driver of the black Charger fled the scene on foot, according to the affidavit.

After running the Charger's plates, officers located Ochoa at his home, where he initially told police he returned home by 11 p.m.

Ochoa eventually admitted to his involvement in the crash after extensive questioning from police, according to the affidavit. Ochoa claimed he had been tailgating the car in front of him, but got too close and slammed on his breaks. He stated That’s when he swerved into a guardrail and swerved back into the lane to hit the other car, according to the affidavit.

“I am surprised I survived the crash with all those airbags that were deployed,” Ochoa said to the officers.

Ochoa said he then hid in a nearby parking garage, asked for a ride home from someone there, and admitted to fleeing the scene the affidavit stated. He was arrested for failing to stop and render aid, a third-degree felony.

Two individuals were transported to the hospital: one who suffered a dislocated shoulder and another who claimed to have back pains.

Ochoa was held at Travis County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

