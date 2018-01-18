Man arrested after alleged attempt to kidnap teen following church service

(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

AUSTIN - A man allegedly attempted to kidnap a 16-year-old girl while she was waiting for her mother to pick her up following a church service, police said.

On Oct. 22, the Austin Police Department responded to East Riverside Drive after receiving reports of an attempted kidnapping. When police arrived, they met with the victim and her parents, according to reports.

On Dec. 5, police said they arrived at the victim's high school to get a formal statement of what happened the day of the attempted kidnapping. The victim stated that on Oct. 22 around 12:35 p.m., she walked out of church with her younger cousin when she observed a black Honda drive up and park at the corner of a Subway located at 1900 East Oltorf St., close to where she was standing, police said.

The victim said that the suspect allegedly started yelling at her in Spanish asking her where she wanted to go and then proceeded to exit the Honda and approach her. The suspect then allegedly grabbed the victim's left arm and continued to yell at her. The victim was able to take pictures of the suspect and the vehicle, police said.

According to the affidavit, the victim told her younger cousin to go into Subway and call the police and that while the suspect was holding her arm, she tried to call 9-1-1 but was unable to speak because he was restricting her from doing so.

The victim said that she ended the call with 9-1-1 and was able to get away from the suspect and proceeded to call her mother. The victim told her mom to "hurry up because there was a man trying to put her in his car," and gave her mother the license plate number of his Honda.

The suspect allegedly drove away from the scene once the victim's mother and stepfather arrived.

On Jan. 14, police arrived at the address that was listed to the license plate. When police arrived, they spoke with the owner of the Honda, who stated that she had given the Honda to Cipriano Sevilla, 33, her brother. Police then asked to speak with Sevilla, who was inside at the time. He allegedly stated that he did not know who drove the Honda and that his sister had sold it.

According to the affidavit, police noted that prior to entering the residence, they observed the Honda parked in their parking lot.

Sevilla has been charged with attempted kidnapping and has a bond set at $50,000. According to online records, Sevilla is in police custody as of Thursday afternoon.

