Man allegedly used Grindr to rob, kidnap victims

Justin Carrillo booking photo (Photo: Hays County Jail)

AUSTIN - An Austin man is facing at least one first-degree felony charge of aggravated kidnapping after allegedly robbing and kidnapping a man he met on the dating app Grindr.

According to Austin Police, Justin Carrillo, 22, met a man through Grindr on Jan. 22 and had consensual sex with him. The next day the two were messaging on Grindr again and met up again early Tuesday morning.

During this encounter, Carrillo allegedly pulled a gun on the victim and began rummaging through the apartment looking for items to steal. Police said Carillo made off a laptop, phone, and then took the victim to the bank to withdraw $80, which was all the money the victim had.

A few days later in a separate encounter, police in Kyle responded to a call from a man who was at a person’s front door saying he had been robbed. The victim met with police and said he had met a man through Grindr and that he went to pick up the man, who police later identified as Carrillo.

According to Kyle Police, the victim picked up Carrillo in his car and Carrillo pulled a gun and demanded the man’s wallet and cell phone. The victim did as he was told and then Carrillo allegedly made the victim take him to a bank and withdraw $100 before allegedly making the victim drive him to Kyle to meet with another man.

After arriving at a home in Kyle, Carrillo allegedly told the first victim to stay in the car and was waived inside the home by another man. As Carrillo left, the first man fled the car and called police. When Kyle Police arrived, they positively identified the car as the one that transported Carrillo and the first victim.

The person inside the home talked to police and said he was embarrassed to tell he had met the suspect through Grindr. Once inside the home, police said Carrillo went to the bedroom with the man and then pulled a gun demanding money. The victim gave him $20 and Carrillo ran away.

Kyle Police said the victim then created a dummy Grindr account and contacted Carrillo under the screen name “Lookin.” When a meetup was arranged at a nearby Lowes store, instead of the victim Carrillo was met by police who arrested him for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

Kyle Police said Carrillo admitted to the robberies and kidnappings during an interview. Online records at the Hays County Jail state Carrillo was booked Jan. 26 and is being held on combined $150,000 bond.

