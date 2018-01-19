Man allegedly robs 7-Eleven, almost runs over employee

AUSTIN - A man has been arrested after he allegedly robbed a 7-Eleven and nearly used his vehicle to run over an employee that tried to stop him.

On Nov. 24, the Austin Police Department received a call from a 7-Eleven located at 7715 East Ben White Boulevard that reported a robbery in which a suspect tried to hit a victim with a vehicle.

When police arrived, the victim and witness stated that the suspect, now identified as Christopher Schmitt, 32, entered the 7-Eleven around 3:52 p.m. and allegedly started to place several items in his pockets. The employees reported that they confronted Schmitt outside near his vehicle to which Schmitt allegedly told them that if they touched him, it would be the last thing they did.

According to the affidavit, Schmitt got in his vehicle and turned it on all while the victim was standing in the open driver side doorway of his vehicle. Schmitt then allegedly put his vehicle in reverse, causing the victim to jump onto the frame of the vehicle in order to avoid getting hit by the door and run over.

When Schmitt put his car in drive, police said the victim was still clinging to his vehicle and tried to jump to safety but not before hitting her leg on the car in the process.

The witness, who was also an employee, was able to take photos of Schmitt and his vehicle which helped police find him, according to reports.

Schmitt was arrested and has been charged with aggravated robbery and his bond is set at $100,000. According to online records, Schmitt is in police custody as of Thursday evening.

