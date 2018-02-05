Man allegedly flees crash involving 4 vehicles due to probation

Police badge. (Photo: Tetra Images/Getty Images)

AUSTIN - A man has been accused of failing to stop and render aid after he left the scene of a collision involving four vehicles.

On Feb. 4 around 2:39 a.m., police responded to a crash in the 200 block of North Interstate 35 that involved four vehicles that were left completely inoperable with severe damage.

Witnesses said that they saw a black Charger traveling northbound in the left hand lane when it swerved and sideswiped a blue Avenger. The Avenger then hit a Nissan Altima and a Dodge before crashing into the cement wall of the upper deck overpass, according to police.

This accident caused injuries to three drivers and sent two of them to a hospital. One victim suffered from a dislocated shoulder, police said.

According to the affidavit, every driver involved in the collision stayed on scene to exchange insurance and cooperate with police except for a 23-year-old identified by police as Juan Ochoa. Police said he was seen exiting his Charger and walking southbound toward the frontage road.

Officer's managed to arrest Ochoa at his house after they were able to run the license plate for the Charger, police said.

When police spoke with him, Ochoa admitted to fleeing the scene and hiding in a nearby parking garage, according to the arrest affidavit. Ochoa said he did not want to make contact with police after the accident because he was on probation, police said.

Ochoa has been charged with failure to stop and render aid and is in police custody as of Monday afternoon. His bond is set at $25,000.

© 2018 KVUE-TV