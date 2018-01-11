Man allegedly chokes, robs woman on Christmas Eve: Police

(Photo: Alex Schmidt, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

AUSTIN - A man has been charged with aggravated robbery after police said he choked and robbed a woman in North Austin on Christmas Eve.

According to police, on the evening of Dec. 24, 2017, the victim said a friend of hers arrived at her home with two other men.

The suspect -- identified by police as David Martinez, 35 -- allegedly overheard the victim telling her friend that she thought Martinez was a suspect in another robbery that took place earlier that month and that she was thinking about calling Crime Stoppers.

Then, Martinez started choking the victim by putting her in a headlock from behind, police said. According to police, he pulled her into a bedroom and shouted, “I’m going to kill you!” The victim told police she could not breathe and felt as if she was going to pass out, however, could not remember if she had.

The victim told police the suspect then released her from the choke hold and attempted to rape her by pulling down her pants and underwear. The victim believed the suspect was unsuccessful in his attempt so he reached into her pocket and stole her cell phone and money, according to the affidavit.

The victim told police that she did not call them on Dec. 24 when the incident happened because she overheard the suspect tell the other visitor, “I’m going to kill her and burn down her house!” as he left her home and was scared.

According to the affidavit, 15 minutes later, Martinez stopped by her neighbor's apartment and asked to charge a cell phone. He allegedly told the neighbor he would be back later to pick it up. Once the phone charged and was turned on, the neighbor saw the victim’s name on the screen and realized it was hers, police said. He then decided to keep the phone and returned it to the victim.

On Dec. 25, the victim called the Austin Police Department to report the incident that happened the day prior. When police arrived, they noticed the victim's eyes were bloodshot -- so much so that they could not see the whites of her eyes. Police also said that they saw numerous injuries and markings around her neck.

Martinez was booked in the Travis County Jail on Wednesday, according to online records. His bond has been set at $250,000.

