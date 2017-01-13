Man charged with sexually assaulting runaway teen in park bathroom

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

AUSTIN - Austin police have charged a man with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl who ran away from her home.

According to an arrest warrant for Booker T. Castle, 51, police were called to Gillis Park in South Austin on Nov. 30 when the girl motioned to an officer to speak with her. The officer took the girl away from Castle to talk to her.

The girl told the officer that she had run away from her home and had spent the last two nights in the park bathroom with Castle. On one of those nights, Nov. 29, 2016, she said Castle told her he wanted to have sex with her "and that it had been a long time since he had sex." The victim told the officer that she refused, but he was persistent and she was scared of him. She said Castle then sexually assaulted her.

When officers spoke with Castle, he said he was aware of her age and status as a runaway, but denied sexually assaulting her. He allegedly told police that "she kissed him on the cheek and that he cuddled with her at night because it was cold," the affidavit said.

Castle faces a charge of sexual assault of a child, a second degree felony. According to online Travis County records, Castle was booked shortly after 4 p.m. Friday and is being held on $33,000 bond.

(© 2017 KVUE)