Jeremy Plemons (Photo: Pflugerville PD)

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS - A 37-year-old man has received four charges, including driving while intoxicated, after police said he allegedly shot at a victim's car following a collision.

Pflugerville police reported that around 11:30 p.m. Friday, they responded to a collision where a caller stated they were following a suspect, later identified as Jeremy Scott Plemons, who was shooting at them.

Police said they were able to locate both vehicles near State Highway 130 at Kelly Lane.

Officials stated they stopped behind the suspect at the intersection of Copper Mine Drive and Colorado Sands Boulevard and prepared to conduct a high-risk traffic stop when the vehicle allegedly drove off, continuing about 800 feet until coming to a stop.

Upon making contact with Plemons, police said he began yelling at them with slurred speech. Court documents state he later admitted to having a weapon in the vehicle, which was identified as a fully loaded Glock 26-9mm found in the backseat of the vehicle. An empty magazine was also located in the passenger cup holder, police said.

Documents state police detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from Plemons' breath. Upon questioning, he allegedly said he had been in Downtown Pflugerville and stated, "I'm not going to lie to you. I'm drunk," and later, "well, [expletive] -- I've been drinking all night."

Police reported that once he agreed to give a breath sample, Plemons stated, "What do you need this for? I already told you I'm drunk," and he refused.

After speaking to the couple inside of the other vehicle, police said they reported that Plemons had collided with their vehicle as he attempted to pass them in a construction zone where two lanes narrowed down to one. Both vehicles were observed to have visible damage, police said.

Police said that the victims also reported seeing someone extend a handgun from the passenger window and fire five to six shots at them.

Plemons was charged with driving while intoxicated, evading arrest or detention, unlawful carrying of a weapon and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage.

