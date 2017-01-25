Lobos sniffs out $900K in cocaine during traffic stop

From left: Sgt. Randy Thumann, Lobos, and Investigator David Smith. Above Lobos is six bundles of cocaine seized in a Jan. 24 traffic stop. (Photo: Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

Fayette County Sheriff K-9 Lobos and his handler Sgt. Randy Thumann located approximately $900,000 in cocaine during a Tuesday morning traffic stop.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Investigator David Smith stopped a Ford F-150 pickup truck for a traffic violation around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday. The driver – 40-year-old Arnold Acedo of McAllen, Texas – reportedly exhibited "extremely abnormal nervous behavior" and refused to consent to having his vehicle searched, at which time Thumann and Lobos were called in.

According to the sheriff's office, the two conducted a sweep of the vehicle and Lobos alerted to the driver’s door. Lobos was let inside the vehicle and alerted to a duffel bag that contained six bundles of cocaine weighing approximately 20 pounds.

Acedo was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance and booked into the Fayette County Jail.

The sheriff's office did not state in their release where the traffic stop took place.

(© 2017 KVUE)