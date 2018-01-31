Llano police chief, 3 officers indicted for May arrest

LLANO, TEXAS - The Llano police chief and three other police officers were indicted Wednesday for their roles in the May 2017 arrest of a man, court documents revealed.

According to the document from the Judicial District Court of Llano County, Officer Grant Harden, who has been suspended since December, was indicted on one count of official oppression and another count of tampering with a government record.

Documents allege that Harden unlawfully arrested a man on May 2 and made a false police report that the victim wasn't inside his home at the time of the arrest.

The court document states that the victim inside of his home was actually forced out and arrested.

Documents also show the indictments of Llano Police Chief Kevin Ratliff, Officer Aimee Shannon and Officer Jared Latta for official oppression.

They allege that the officers unlawfully arrested the man and deprived him of his liberty.

After the Llano County District Attorney launched their investigation, Ratliff suspended himself with pay. Latta and Shannon were placed on paid suspension as well.

The Texas Rangers are assisting the Llano County District Attorney's Office with the investigation.

A fifth officer, identified as Officer Melissa Sloan, was indicted for tampering or fabricating physical evidence on Wednesday. The documents allege that on March 26, 2017, Sloan destroyed a video recording of a crime scene for a controlled substance case, knowing it would hinder the investigation.

KVUE has not confirmed if this indictment is connected to the arrests of the other four officers from the Llano Police Department.

This story will update as more information becomes available.

