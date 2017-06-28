Amber Alert issued for missing Lancaster teen

Shavon Le’Faye Randle

LANCASTER - A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old Lancaster girl who was reported missing at about 10:48 a.m. Wednesday.

According to a statement from police, a family member said they received a call from an unknown male who said he was holding Shavon Le'Faye Randle against her will. Police said the family member told them the man threatened to harm the teen.

Police say a possible suspect vehicle was seen in the area and described as a white, four-door sedan with dark paint damage on the rear-end passenger side of the car.

Randle is a black female, 5 feet 5 inches and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen at about 10 a.m. Wednesday wearing a white shirt and basketball shorts.

Lancaster police ask anyone with information pertaining to the case call 972-218-2711.

