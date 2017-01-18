Driver charged in crash that killed Marble Falls mother and son

Fax-quality booking photo of Bala Chandra Sekhar Gutti, provided by Blanco County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: Blanco County Sheriff's Office)

AUSTIN - The driver who DPS troopers said caused the collision that killed a Marble Falls mother and son in November and injured a third person faces up to 20 years in prison.

Bala Chandra Sekhar Gutti, 30, is in the Blanco County Jail on charges of intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. Authorities allege he was responsible for the crash that killed Cynthia Vega and her 17-year-old son Santiago on Nov. 28, 2016.

Family members met with KVUE's Jenni Lee at a friend's home in Jollyville on Tuesday. Joe Huguet misses his sister and nephew.

"It's been tough.This happened in November and it's still tough" Huguet said.

Cynthia was taking Santiago to Lake Travis High School, where he was a senior, on Nov. 28. They were going eastbound on SH 71 when authorities said Gutti crashed into them head-on. An 18-wheeler behind the Vega's also crashed into their car.

Joe Huguet remembered getting the phone call.

"...that it was her and my nephew....that were dead," Huguet said, fighting back tears.

Cynthia also left behind two daughters.

"They're not taking it very well. They were like best friends. She was the one they called whenever they had a problem, they picked up the phone, and their mom was there," said Carol Torres, Cynthia's sister.

Carol and her mother both wear heart shaped pendants. One holds Cynthia's ashes. The other, a picture of the mother and son.

The family has hired an attorney to find answers, like where Gutti was the night before the deadly crash. Gutti told authorities that he had been drinking the night before, and his blood alcohol content was .17, more than twice the legal limit.

Brad Bonilla is waiting for the data that's on the 18-wheeler's black box.

"It will record vehicle speed, it will record braking, and most of the newer models also record steering wheel angle," said Bonilla.

Bonilla's civil investigation is looking into all the parties that may have contributed to the Vega's deaths.

Loved ones said Cynthia was excited about a new beginning. She was in the process of moving from Laredo to Marble Falls.

