Assault suspect charged with punching K-9 officer

AUSTIN - A man wanted on assault charges is facing an additional felony after police say he punched a K-9 officer while fleeing from officers Monday.

Court documents state officers were attempting to arrest Woody Costello Hornsby IV, 24, on outstanding warrants on Feb. 6. APD said they received information the Hornsby was at East 8th and Neches getting into a vehicle. Officers followed the vehicle to the Gulf gas station at Manor Road and Alamo Street, where the Met Tac takedown team deployed.

The affidavit states Hornsby ran, with an APD K-9 officer following. The K-9 caught up to Hornsby in the parking lot across the street and “bit Hornsby in the pelvic area pinning him up against a vehicle.” The K-9’s handler stated he saw Hornsby strike his partner in the head, and later observed bloody hair around the K-9’s eye. The K-9 officer was taken to Circle C Animal Hospital to be treated for a puncture wound above his left eye, the affidavit said.

Police said Hornsby continued running and was climbing over a fence when he was struck by a taser fired by another officer. The prongs came out when Hornsby fell to the other side of the fence, and police said Hornsby was able to evade them.

Police listed Hornsby as a career criminal in 2011, with previous domestic assaults, aggravated assaults, robbery and burglary violations. Hornsby has also evaded police arrest “on numerous occasions,” APD said.

Hornsby is facing a felony charge of interference with police service animal, and APD said is not in custody as of Thursday afternoon. APD advises people to not approach Hornsby and call 911 if you see him. People can also call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text "Tip 103" and your message to CRIMES.

(© 2017 KVUE)