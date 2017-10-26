Head start teacher slapped 4-year-old for clogging toilet, police say

Susan Seymour booking photo (Photo: Williamson County Jail)

GEORGETOWN, Texas – A head start teacher has been arrested after she allegedly slapped a 4-year-old boy in the face in 2016 because he clogged a toilet and made it overflow.

According to court documents for Susan Seymour, 61, dated Oct. 24, 2017, Georgetown police received a complaint from the boy's parent on Sept. 27, 2016, and that the parent said the school – identified in the affidavit as Rawleigh Elliot Headstart School – informed her of the incident.

The affidavit states police spoke to a teacher who witnessed the incident, who said she heard Seymour yelling at the boy in the classroom. The witness told police she approached the bathroom where Seymour and the boy were, saw Seymour move her arm and heard a smack before she heard the boy crying.

Police said the witness told them Seymour then walked away, and that she went to comfort the boy and saw a “large red mark from the top of his forehead down his cheek.” The witness said she reported the incident to her supervisor after he had calmed down.

Court records state an arrest warrant was issued for Seymour on Nov. 2, 2016 on a felony charge of injury to a child Online records at the Williamson County Jail state she was arrested on Oct. 23, 2017 and released after posting $7,500 bond.

