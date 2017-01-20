Man caused 25 fractures in infant's body, police say

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

AUSTIN - A 20-year-old man is facing a felony charge after police say he caused 25 fractures in a 2-month-old girl’s body.

An arrest affidavit dated Jan. 19 for Joel Ortiz Rodriguez Jr. states police were called to Dell Children’s Medical Center on Oct. 4, 2016 for a report of a “girl who had multiple fractures, extensive bruising, and a sub-lingual laceration and was failure to thrive.” Failure to thrive is a medical term that describes decelerated or arrested physical growth. Tests done at the hospital showed “multiple fractures to her ribs, arms and legs,” with the total number reported to police on Oct. 18 as “25 different breaks throughout the victim’s body.”

According to the affidavit, the victim’s mother told police she noticed a “crunching sound in her daughter’s ribs” 2-3 weeks before she was hospitalized and accounted it to her daughter growing. She said she works full time and is going to school, so she and Rodriguez rotate in taking care of the victim.

Rodriguez spoke with police on Oct. 11, and according to the affidavit “admitted to being too aggressive with the victim and feeling frustrated” during an interview with police. Rodriguez stated he tried to force feed her by pushing the bottle into her mouth and held her so tightly he heard bones pop in her chest and back. The affidavit also states Rodriguez told police he never meant to hurt the victim.

Police have charged Rodriguez with felony injury to a child. Online records at the Travis County Jail do not list him as an inmate, and bond information is not available as of early Friday afternoon.

