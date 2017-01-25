Man groped teen in ACC Riverside library, police say

Jonathan Josue Aldaco booking photo (Photo: Austin Community College District Police Department)

AUSTIN - Police allege a 22-year-old Del Valle man groped a 16-year-old girl in the library of Austin Community College’s Riverside campus on Monday.

An arrest affidavit for Jonathan Josue Aldaco states Austin Community College District police were notified of a possible sexual assault around 2:20 p.m. Jan. 23. The victim told police a man had been following her since around 1:30 p.m. She said she went to the campus library and sat in a single cubicle. Aldeco allegedly kissed and groped her while she was sitting in the cubicle. The victim then went to the student services area and informed the dean of student services what happened.

The victim said she was unable to provide a clear description of the man, but was informed by the dean that a possible suspect may be inside the campus Barnes and Noble bookstore. Police interviewed Aldaco and reviewed surveillance footage that showed a man wearing similar clothes to Aldaco approach the alleged victim. The affidavit states surveillance video showed Aldaco and the alleged victim in the library and him holding her “in a way she was unable to move.”Aldaco told officers he was talking to a "friend," and the affidavit states it was quickly established they were not friends. He admitted to kissing the teen and grabbing her inappropriately. Police noted that he was reluctant to share information at times, stating he was scared and concerned he might go to jail.

The affidavit states Aldaco was arrested on a felony charge of indecency with a child sexual contact. His bond was set at $40,000 with stipulations he stay 200 yards away from the alleged victim and does not contact her.

