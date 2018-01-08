'I'll cut you up!'| Man allegedly pulled knife on victim outside Austin club

AUSTIN - A man has been accused of following and threatening a victim with a knife after the victim stopped the suspect from allegedly harassing a woman on the street, police said.

The victim told police he was walking north on Red River and saw the suspect, later identified as Harlan Gene Melton, 45, allegedly "harassing" a woman on the evening of Jan. 5.

The victim allegedly told Melton to leave the woman alone and kept walking as Melton accused him of racial profiling.

According to the affidavit, Melton followed the victim to his destination: a bar on Red River street. After seeing Melton with a knife, police said the doorman at the bar pulled out his pepper spray canister to defend the victim.

The victim told police this was when he realized Melton was standing two to three feet behind him threatening him with a knife. Police said Melton was pointing his knife at the victim yelling, "I'll fight you right now! I'll cut you up!"

Melton has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to online records, Melton is currently in Travis County Jail, and his bond is $25,000.

© 2018 KVUE-TV