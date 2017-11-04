If you see this coat hook in the bathroom, get out and call police

If you see a coat hook on the back of a bathroom door, you probably don't think anything of it. But according to police, you should give it a second thought.

It may look like a regular coat hook but it has a tiny pin-hole in the plastic that could be recording footage of things you don't want recorded.

While it could help catch a thief in some cases, Florida authorities are warning people they could be hidden in bathrooms.

If you see one like the one in the pictures, leave the place and contact authorities to report it.

The coat hook is readily available on websites like Amazon and Walmart.

© 2017 WTSP-TV