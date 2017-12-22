Police investigating after man shows gun at bank, runs away with cash

AUSTIN – Authorities are investigating after a man walked into a West Austin bank on Dec. 22, showed a gun and walked away with cash.
Police said that a white man wearing all black walked into the IBC Bank near RM 2222 and Sitio Del Rio Boulevard shortly after 1 p.m. Police said he ran away after taking the money.
No injuries were reported in the robbery.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
