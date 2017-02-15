DA seeks higher bail on suspect nearly released from jail

AUSTIN - Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore is asking a state district judge to raise the bail of a man charged with sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl, and was nearly released on bond before Travis County Jail staff agreed to hold him on an ICE detainer.
Moore told KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman that she wants Hugo Javier Gallardo-Gonzalez to remain in the Travis County Jail until the charge against him can be resolved.
“I don’t want him returned to Mexico until we have had a chance to hold him accountable on this offense,” she said.
Gallardo-Gonzalez had initially posted $50,000 bail and was awaiting GPS tracker before being released from the jail when staff received a probable cause affidavit. Before he left the jail, officials agreed he fit the protocol to honor an ICE detainer and hold him for federal agents.
Moore added the increased bail amount would supersede the immigration detainer.
This is a developing story. Please check back to KVUE.com for updates.
