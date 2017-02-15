DA seeks higher bail on suspect nearly released from jail

AUSTIN - Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore is asking a state district judge to raise the bail of a man charged with sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl, and was nearly released on bond before Travis County Jail staff agreed to hold him on an ICE detainer.

Moore told KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman that she wants Hugo Javier Gallardo-Gonzalez to remain in the Travis County Jail until the charge against him can be resolved.

“I don’t want him returned to Mexico until we have had a chance to hold him accountable on this offense,” she said.

Gallardo-Gonzalez had initially posted $50,000 bail and was awaiting GPS tracker before being released from the jail when staff received a probable cause affidavit. Before he left the jail, officials agreed he fit the protocol to honor an ICE detainer and hold him for federal agents.

Hugo Javier Gallardo-Gonzalez booking photo (Photo: Austin Police Department)

Moore added the increased bail amount would supersede the immigration detainer.

