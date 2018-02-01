Handcuffed suspect dead after shooting Harris County Sheriff's deputy

A deputy was shot while responding to a disturbance call Wednesday night, according to authorities. (Photo: KHOU)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The suspect who shot a deputy late Wednesday night was found deceased inside a home in north Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect's body was found by SWAT operators around 12:20 a.m. Thursday.

Update Harris County Sheriffs Office SWAT operators have found the male suspect deceased in the residence. HCSO Homicide and CSU will take over scene. pic.twitter.com/sKCD8RN4GN — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) February 1, 2018

The Harris County Sheriff's Office held a press briefing early Thursday morning.

Deputies said the suspect shot a deputy in the arm while the deputy was responding to a disturbance call around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Kiplands Way.

Deputies went to the home to investigate a deadly conduct charge from earlier in the evening on a man in the home. When deputies arrived, they encountered the suspect and handcuffed him.

Deputies say the suspect, while handcuffed, pulled a handgun from his waistband and started firing at deputies.

One deputy was struck in the lower forearm and was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands where he is expected to be OK.

Authorities say a shot struck through another deputy's pant leg, but he was not hit.

The suspect, officials say, then shot another man in the home multiple times. That man was taken by Life Flight to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the home while still handcuffed. Authorities say the suspect's wife was also inside the home, but she has been rescued and is OK.

The suspect's cause of death has not yet been released.

