Search continues for men who stole $50K, shot at deputies

HOUSTON- The Harris County Sheriff's Office are looking for a group of suspects who pistol-whipped a homeowner over drugs and money on Monday evening in north Harris County.

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 5:24 AM. CST January 03, 2017

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- Deputies are looking for a group of suspects who allegedly pistol-whipped a homeowner over drugs and money on Monday evening in northwest Harris County. 

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a 911 call about a home invasion and assault in the 1000 block of Rosbrook Drive near West Road and Ella Boulevard. 

The caller told police her father was being beaten by 5 -10 men armed with guns. HCSO said the homeowner's teenage daughter along with two of his other kids, ages 5 and 6, were able to escape to a neighbor’s house.

When deputies arrived, they say they were met with 25-30 rounds of gunfire.

A tactical team with guns immediately set up a perimeter around the home. They sent in a robot and a K9 unit to find the suspects. 

Deputies said the suspects escaped through the back door in a white Jeep or SUV. They took with them an excess of $50,000 in cash and an unknown amount of drugs. 

No deputies were injured in the gunfire. The homeowner has been hospitalized for his injuries. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

