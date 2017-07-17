A Dallas County grand jury on Monday decided to indict fired Balch Springs Officer Roy Oliver for murder and aggravated assault.

Jordan was in a car with his brother and friends when he was shot in the head by Oliver after leaving a party on April 29.

Jordan Edwards (Mesquite ISD)

Oliver was charged with murder in May 5. Following his termination, the Balch Springs police chief said Oliver had violated department policies.

Oliver later turned himself in to the Parker County Jail on a $300,000 bond. He has since posted bail.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled Edwards' death a homicide, due to a rifle wound to the head.

Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson also announced that the grand jury indicted Oliver on four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant.

“It is important to let our community know that justice is proceeding effectively and thoroughly at the Dallas County DA’s Office,” DA Johnson said. “This is the very first time we have issued an arrest warrant for a police officer before the case was presented to a grand jury. As we move forward, my office continues to be committed to seeking justice for Jordan and his family. You have my personal guarantee that we will prosecute this case vigorously.”

Oliver faces up to life in prison.

