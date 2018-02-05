Georgetown man arrested online solicitation of a minor, possession of child pornography

Georgetown PD (Photo: Custom)

A Georgetown man was arrested Jan. 25 after soliciting a minor online he thought was a 14-year-old named Lacy, but was actually a Georgetown Police officer.

Georgetown police made contact with 39-year-old Tay Jay Lierman on a social media app called "Whisper." Police said shortly after making a profile on the app posing as "14-year-old Lacy", Lierman contacted them on the app, calling himself "TJ", an arrest affidavit stated.

Police asked Lierman how old he thought the girl in their profile was, and he responded by saying "14", according to the affidavit. The affidavit continued that Lierman told Lacy he had a girlfriend who was also 14 years old and asked her if she liked older men. He then asked for pictures, which prompted the officer to cease the conversation for nearly an hour.

Georgetown PD then set up a meeting with Lierman at Booty's Crossing Park in Georgetown, where Lierman was arrested upon arrival. He had methamphetamine in his possession when police arrested him, the affidavit stated.

In an interview with police, Lierman admitted that he owned and operated the Whisper account in question, stated he was a "meth user" and had relapsed, and confessed to being a sex addict, according to the arrest affidavit.

Lierman also claimed to police he thought he was talking to his 14-year-old daughter, who lived with her mother in Georgetown. Lierman told police a person he knew as "River" -- who he bought drugs from -- showed him a picture of his daughter on River's phone, which made him believe his daughter was texting older men, the affidavit stated.

Police asked Lierman where "River" got the picture from, and he said he did not know. The affidavit stated Lierman told police he went home and "because he was high," he believed more and more that he was communicating with his daughter and wanted to confront her about what he believed she was doing.

Georgetown PD proceeded to read Lierman the texts sent between him and Lacy, and he did not dispute them, according to the affidavit. Once police asked Lierman about a text which stated Lacy was from Colorado and why he would believe Lacy was his daughter, he later confessed he knew Lacy wasn't his daughter and went to the park to have sex with her, according to the arrest affidavit.

Child pornography was also found on Lierman's phone.

Lierman was arrested for online solicitation of a minor for sexual conduct and possession of a controlled substance. He was held in Williamson County jail as of Monday afternoon.

