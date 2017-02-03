Former Westlake teacher pleads guilty to improper relationship

Haeli Wey December 2015 booking photo. (Photo: Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN - A former Westlake High teacher has pleaded guilty to two counts of improper relationship with a student.

Haeli Wey, 29, pleaded guilty Friday to the charges. Authorities allege Wey engaged in sexual acts with two 17-year-old boys at the school. Wey was arrested in December 2015.

Wey will be sentenced March 10, but her attorney Larry Sauer told KVUE she is likely to get probation. According to KVUE's partners at the Austin American-Statesman, she will not have to register as a sex offender.

(© 2017 KVUE)