Murder-suicide ruled in deaths of Flower Mound couple found in NM

(Photo: WFAA)

A husband and wife from Flower Mound found dead from gunshot wounds in New Mexico last week died in a murder-suicide, the Star-Telegram reports.

New Mexico State Police have identified the couple as Jacob Kokotkiewicz, 31, and Ursula Tammy Kokotkiewicz, 32.

Police say the couple was found dead on June 29 at about 9 a.m. after a police officer working traffic control noticed a blue Dodge pickup truck with a camper shell parked on the shoulder of Interstate 40, west of Albuquerque.

The officer discovered the deceased couple inside the truck. They had gunshot wounds to the head, police say.

Jacob Kokotkiewicz was found in the driver seat with a handgun in between his legs, and Ursula Tammy Kokotkiewicz was found sitting in the front passenger seat.

Police have not said who did the shooting, the Star-Telegram reports. The investigation is ongoing.

© 2017 WFAA-TV