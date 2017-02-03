Five arrested in medical supply burglary

Police lights (Photo: KVUE)

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS - Five Houston men have been arrested in connection to an early morning burglary at a medical supply distribution center.

San Marcos police said they were called to the 2000 block of Medical Parkway around 3:50 a.m. Friday for a burglar alarm at the business. The first officer located a vehicle that had been left running and had a piece of cloth obscuring the license plate. Other officers discovered the business had been burglarized and a safe had been removed.

Three of the men were located in the Broadway Street area after a perimeter was established. One man was located by a K-9 officer and his partner Argus in a field behind the Hays County Justice Center, and the fifth was found during a traffic stop around 7:20 a.m. Friday.

“There was incredible teamwork involved,” said Assistant Chief of Police Bob Klett in a release. “With multiple suspects all running in different directions, it took the efforts of multiple shifts, along with our partners at Texas State UPD, to work together across this wide geographic area. Our specialized units such as K-9, motors, and criminal investigations also played very important roles in this case, for which I am very grateful. The San Marcos Fire Department also assisted with helping to provide roof access to the business.”

SMPD identified the suspects as:

James Edward Jackson, 25;

Calvin Louis Clayton, 40;

Tyrone Donnell Anderson, 41;

Darion Marlon Williams, 24; and

Antoine Sharod Benson, 34.

Police said multiple pieces of evidence were recovered, along with video surveillance. SMPD said this is the second burglary of the business in 2017, with prescription drugs taken on Jan. 17. Authorities are working to determine if the five are connected to the previous burglary.

Booking photos and details on charges against the men were not available as of early Friday afternoon.

