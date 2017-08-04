FBCSO: Ex-HPD officer charged with intoxication manslaughter found dead

James Combs is charged with intoxication manslaughter.

FORT BEND COUNTY, TEXAS - The ex-HPD cop charged with intoxication manslaughter nearly a year ago was found dead Friday, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

James Combs, 33, missed a court date Friday morning. When deputies went to his house, they found him dead of an apparent suicide.

Investigators said Combs' blood alcohol level was over twice the legal limit when he crashed into a car and killed 36-year-old Brian Manring last August.

Deputies said the off-duty cop refused to take a field sobriety test shortly after slamming head-on into Manring's Corvette.

Deputies at the scene said they "detected the presence of alcohol" on him.

Combs' wife told investigators he needs help with an "alcohol problem," according to the arrest warrant. She told them he'd been belligerent with her on the phone that day and that his credit card statement showed he'd been at a strip club early that morning.

Combs was taken to the hospital for a blood draw and minor injuries. His blood alcohol content was .17.

Brian Manring was killed when a suspected drunk driver crashed into his Corvette in Fort Bend County.

Combs was later fired from HPD.

Friends say Manring was a devoted dad who adored his 8-year-old daughter.

"Everyone who knew Brian, knew that he lived for his daughter. She was his life!!" ," a friend posted on a gofundme page set up to raise money for the daughter's trust.

Manring's parents had filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Combs and the strip club where he had been that morning.

© 2017 KHOU-TV