Father chokes, punches daughter outside Wal-Mart, police say

Steven Minor booking photo (Photo: Williamson County Jail)

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - A Round Rock father is facing felony charges after police say he choked his daughter unconscious and punched her outside a Wal-Mart on Tuesday.

The arrest affidavit for Steven Minor, 47, states he and his wife were called to the Wal-Mart near Interstate 35 and Louis Henna Boulevard the evening of Jan. 31 after his daughter was cited for shoplifting. Police said a witness informed officers there was an assault happening outside the store, and found the victim with a bump on her head that she did not have when she left the store.

The victim’s mother said Minor and the victim were arguing about the shoplifting citation when he grabbed her by the throat and pushed her into a wall. Police said Minor choked his daughter to the point she lost consciousness and punched her a number of times.

According to the affidavit, the victim told police her father grabbed her around the neck with both hands and was not able to breathe. She added she did not remember anything after that because she passed out. Police noted in the affidavit that the assault was captured on the dash camera of a police vehicle parked in front of the Wal-Mart.

Minor was arrested on felony charges of injury to a child and assault-family violence-strangulation. Online records at the Williamson County Jail state he is being held on combined $20,000 bond as of Thursday afternoon.

