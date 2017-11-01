Woman allegedly flees police, crashes car minutes later

Police lights (Photo: KVUE.com)

AUSTIN - A woman who fled from police after a suspected drug deal has been charged after she allegedly crashed into a tree and ran from the crash.

Police said they observed a suspected drug deal at the Jack in the Box near East Oltorf Street and Burton Drive around 2:20 p.m. Oct. 31. The officer, who the affidavit said was driving an unmarked vehicle, attempted to pull the vehicle over after they witnessed a traffic violation.

The affidavit for Ashanti Danea Reynolds, 32, states she turned onto Riverside and nearly struck pedestrians before turning right onto Shore District Drive. The officer said in the affidavit they activated their lights, and that Reynolds accelerated and crossed into oncoming traffic. Police said they terminated their pursuit, but received a call for a crash less than three minutes later at Violet Crown Lane and Waterloo City Lane.

According to the affidavit, a witness told police said Reynolds hit a tree and that the driver ran from the crash. Police said they located Reynolds hiding on an apartment porch, and that she told officers she fled because she had warrants out for her arrest.

Reynolds has been charged with felony evading arrest/detention with vehicle. The affidavit states her bond has been set at $10,000, but online records at the Travis County Jail also list a federal detainer for Reynolds. A booking photo was not available as of 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

© 2017 KVUE-TV