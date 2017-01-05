DWI suspect tried destroying cocaine hidden under belly fat, police say

Florentino Herrera Jr. booking photo (Photo: Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN - A man who was being taken to jail after failing a field sobriety test on New Year’s Eve allegedly tried to destroy cocaine that was hidden under his belly fat.

Court documents state an Austin police officer stopped Florentino Herrera Jr., 48, around 12:25 a.m. Dec. 31 after the officer witnessed him running a stop sign near North Lamar and Anderson Lane. Herrera was arrested after failing the field sobriety test, and the affidavit states Herrera was recorded “pulling a white paper out from under his belly fat under his shirt and trying to destroy a white powdery substance” while in the patrol vehicle. The substance was recovered and tested positive for cocaine. Police said it had an approximate weight of 0.3 grams.

Police noted in the affidavit that Herrera has two prior convictions for DWI in Williamson County. Herrera has been charged with felony DWI and felony tampering with evidence. Online records at the Travis County Jail state he is being held on combined $55,000 bond.

