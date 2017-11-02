Woman on prescription medication fell asleep in running car, police say

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

AUSTIN - An Austin woman allegedly fell asleep behind the wheel while in the drive through of a north Austin restaurant on Wednesday.

The arrest affidavit for Shannon Johnson, 42, states officers responded to the Short Stop along West Anderson Lane around 10:45 a.m. Nov. 1 for a report of a person falling asleep behind the wheel and a child in the passenger seat. Police noted that the vehicle was on when they arrived and in drive, but Johnson’s foot was on the brake pedal.

Johnson allegedly told police she had nothing to drink, but the affidavit states police saw prescription pills on her center console. Police allege in the affidavit that Johnson admitted to using Nuvigil, clonazepam, and suboxone, and that she was in possession of suboxone, acyclovir and clonazepam.

Police charged Johnson with felony DWI due to the child passenger in the vehicle with her. The affidavit states her bond was set at $10,000, and online records at the Travis County Jail do not list her as an inmate.

