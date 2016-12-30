DPS seeking tips in Lehman student's hit-and-run death

Michael Mince, formerly a Lehman High sophomore. (Photo: Hays CISD)

HAYS COUNTY, TEXAS - The Texas Department of Public Safety and Crime Stoppers are seeking information regarding the hit-and-run death of a Lehman High student on Dec. 26.

DPS said they were called to FM 2001 in Hays County around 8:25 p.m. Dec. 26 for a crash involving a pedestrian. Their preliminary investigation shows the person – identified by Hays CISD as 15-year-old Michael Mince – was struck from behind by a Dodge Ram 3500 dually pickup that left the scene. DPS said Mince was walking westbound on FM 2001 after leaving the Valero at FM 2001 and SH 21.

Authorities believe the pickup could have minor damage to its right side and maybe missing a side mirror. DPS added the vehicle is possibly a work truck with a welder in the bed.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 512 472-TIPS (8477) or text “tip103” and your message to CRIMES (274367).

(© 2016 KVUE)