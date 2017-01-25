DPS seeks leads in unsolved 2002 Seguin murder

Mikiko Kasahara (Photo: Provided by Department of Public Safety)

The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeking information the 2002 murder of Mikiko Kasahara, 21, as part of an effort to generate new leads on unresolved or “cold cases” across Texas.

DPS said Kasahara was a foreign student from Japan attending Texas Lutheran University in Seguin and held a party for her close friend to celebrate the end of the fall semester on Dec. 13, 2002. A fire was reported in her apartment complex the following morning, and her body was found in the apartment. An autopsy on Kasahara determined she had been murdered.

The Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers are offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for Kasahara’s murder. To be eligible, tips can be called to 877-403-TIPS (8477) or online at their website. DPS added those with information can remain anonymous.

Information can also be submitted through the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website or Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3243.

(© 2017 KVUE)