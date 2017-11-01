KVUE
Reward for Texas most wanted fugitive increased to $10,000

KVUE 1:48 PM. CDT November 01, 2017

During the month of November, tips provided to the Texas Department of Public Safety that lead to the arrest of a wanted MS-13 gang member could result in a $10,000 reward.

Carlos Alberto Gonzales-Barahona, 26, is a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive wanted in the June 18 murder of his estranged girlfriend in northwest Houston and subsequent kidnapping of a motorist at gunpoint in Brazoria County. DPS said Gonzales-Barahona abandoned the truck off U.S. 59 in Wharton County on June 20, and believe he may have fled into Mexico.

Harris County authorities have charged Gonzales-Barahona with murder and Brazoria County authorities have charged him with aggravated kidnapping.

Gonzales-Barahona is affiliated with the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang, and DPS said he "is an El Salvadorian national and has been deported multiple times from the United States," including in 2013. DPS describes him as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He has a tattoo of a star on his left elbow; "HOUSTON" on the back of his left arm; "TEXAS" on the back of his right arm; "GONZALES" on his upper back; "281" on his left arm; "713" on his right arm; and other tattoos on his abdomen, back, chest, legs, arms, wrists and right ear.

Crime Stoppers of Houston has also offered a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect's arrest, meaning the reward is up to $15,000.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous. Gonzales-Barahona is considered armed and dangerous, and authorities advise no one should attempt to capture him.

