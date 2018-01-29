Document says Austin teen shot man in face during home robbery for weed

AUSTIN - Two teenagers are facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge after they allegedly shot a man in the face while attempting to rob him of his marijuana, according to an arrest affidavit from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.



Police said they responded to reports of multiple gunshots and kids running down the street near the Rio Robles neighborhood on Lancer Lane, along the Colorado River northwest of Austin, just before 5 p.m Saturday.



According to the affidavit, the 21-year-old male victim, who was shot in the face, back and shoulder, spoke with police about the shooting in the hospital. He said he knew one of the suspects from around his neighborhood and that the suspect messaged him on Snapchat to see if he was home.



When the victim confirmed he was, in fact, at home, he answered a knock and three people were at the door.



The victim told police that one of the suspects, identified by police as David Dewey-Haagensen, 17, was wearing a blue mask when he pointed a shotgun at him.



The victim said he grabbed the barrel of the shotgun when he was shot in the face. As he was attempting to push the gun away, the victim said he was shot a second time in the left shoulder. After being shot twice, the victim said he decided to make a break for it and ran towards the back of his house when he was shot a third time in the back. Afterwards, the victim barricaded himself inside his bedroom, police said.



According to the affidavit, the suspects ran from the scene after the shooting and the three minor suspects were captured by police. Police said the 16-year-old and Dewey-Haagensen were hospitalized for injuries they sustained while fleeing the scene.



The third suspect, identified by police as Jesus Corrales, 17, was transported to the Travis County Sheriff's Office for questioning.



Corrales told deputies that on the day of the shooting he was picked up by the 16-year-old, Dewey-Haagensen and another person in a black Lexus



Corrales said the 16-year-old asked him if he wanted to "hit a lick", meaning to "get money or rob somebody", according to the arrest affidavit. Corrales said the plan was to rob the 21-year-old for his weed.



When the victim opened the door, Corrales said Dewey-Haagensen told the victim to "give me all your {expletive}." However, when the victim grabbed the gun, Corrales said the gun fired off and struck the victim.



Corrales said he and the other suspects started running after the gunfire, and Dewey-Haagensen handed off the shotgun to the 16-year-old. The 16-year-old ran into a moving vehicle while he was running away, Corrales told police.



Corrales said he and Dewey-Haagensen were tackled and brought back to the scene by citizens.



Sunday, Eanes ISD confirmed in a statement that one of the minors involved in the shooting attends Westlake High School while another is a former student. KVUE has not confirmed if Dewey-Haggensen and Corrales are the students in reference.



Jail records do not show Dewey-Haagensen in the Travis County jail as of Monday, Jan. 29.



Corrales was booked into the Travis County Jail Jan. 28, and his bond is set at $50,000.

