Multiple deputies down in Douglas County, shelter in place ordered for residents

KUSA - Multiple deputies are down in Douglas County, prompting a shelter in place for residents near C-470 between University and Colorado.

Around 6 a.m., deputies responded to a shots fired call at 3404 E. County Line Road.

The sheriff's office said in a tweet at 6:43 a.m. the scene is regarding an officer down in the area of County Line Road, near Colorado Boulevard between University Boulevard.

About an hour later, the agency tweeted an update that multiple deputies were down, but could not offer an update on their conditions.

UPDATE, we have multiple deputies down, no update on their status. The scene remains active and please avoid the area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

No information about a suspect has been released at this time.

The scene is active and people are advised to avoid the area. Anyone who lives in the area is urged to shelter in place, avoid windows and stay away from exterior walls.

C-470 is closed from Quebec Street to University Boulevard and County Line Road is closed from Colorado Blvd. to University Blvd for the investigation.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Parker Police Department, Lone Tree Police Department, Castle Rock Police Department and Colorado State Patrol are all on accident alert because of this incident.

During an accident alert, drivers involved in wrecks are asked not to call law enforcement unless a driver is impaired, it's a hit and run, someone is injured or dead or if damaged vehicles are blocking the road.

9NEWS has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information is released.

