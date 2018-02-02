Del Valle HS student falsely reported shooter on campus, police say

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

DEL VALLE, TEXAS - A Del Valle High School student has been accused of making a false report after he tweeted at a local news outlet that there was a shooter at the school.

The morning of Feb. 1, a shelter-in-place was "initiated on campus after campus administration and local law enforcement received a report of a student possibly having a weapon on campus," the school said. No weapons were found on campus following an investigation, and the shelter-in-place was lifted at 11:25 a.m.

When that shelter-in-place was initiated, KXAN asked what was going on at the school via Twitter, police said. Jeremiah Torres, 18, then allegedly tweeted at KXAN that there was a school shooter on campus.

Torres' false reporting caused "a response by school officials and law enforcement," police said.

According to the affidavit for Torres, a school official showed police Torres' tweet.

Torres admitted that he sent the tweet but refused to give up his phone to school officials, police said.

According to the affidavit, Torres said that he had no proof of a shooter but heard rumors that someone on campus had a weapon.

Torres faces the charge of false alarm/report and his bond was set at $1,500, according to police.

