Deadly North Austin shooting was apparent act of self-defense, police say

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

AUSTIN - A man died from gunshot wounds after an altercation in a North Austin parking lot, police said.

According to the press release, Darwin Jimenez, 21, succumbed to his injures and was pronounced dead at 5:20 p.m. Jan. 27. Homicide investigators are currently conducting and investigation and said there appeared to have been a verbal altercation between Jimenez and an unknown man that pulled into the parking lot.

Police said Jimenez and a group of men were sitting inside a car in the parking lot, and allegedly began yelling at the man, who ignored them and pulled into a parking spot. According to the press release, as the man exited his vehicle, Jimenez allegedly produced a handgun and fired it at the man. Police said the man retrieved his own handgun and allegedly returned fire toward Jimenez.

The man was a concealed handgun license holder and did not know the victim, police said.

This case is being reviewed by the Travis County District Attorney's Office, as it appears to be self-defense. The man is cooperating with the police.

This is the second homicide of 2018.

