'I saw blood in his mouth.' Hutto police officers testify in second day of Williamson trial

Hutto police Sgt. Chris Kelley (left) and Colby Ray Williamson (right). (Photo: KVUE)

HUTTO, TEXAS - Hutto police officers gave emotional testimonies in the second day of the trial for the man accused of killing Hutto police Sgt. Chris Kelley in 2015.

Police said Colby Ray Williamson ran over Sgt. Kelley with his own patrol car when Kelley tried to arrest him for stealing a car in 2015. Williamson and his then girlfriend were allegedly on their way to make a drug deal before crashing. Sgt. Kelley was killed in a struggle with Williamson trying to escape, police said. If convicted, Williamson could face five to 99 years in jail, and a $10,000 fine.

In the first day of the trial, the jury viewed several pieces of evidence, including patrol dash camera footage of Williamson's crash. The defense told the jury that Williamson was driven with "pure, blind irrational panic", and did not commit the crime intentionally. Williamson County District Attorney, Shawn Dick, said that this was not the intentional killing of a police officer, and is not capital murder.

"When we're talking about capital murder, we're talking about the intentional killing of a police officer. Setting out, knowing that a person is a police officer and killing them because they're a police officer. That's not the type of a case that you're hearing in here," Dick told KVUE on Tuesday.

In the second day of the trial, the jury viewed dash cam video of Hutto police officers and paramedics trying to save Kelley's life on the scene of the deadly incident in 2015. One paramedic told the jury they performed CPR on Sgt. Kelley out of respect despite knowing their efforts were futile. The trial is expected to last until early next week.

RELATED:

Trial begins for man accused of killing Hutto police sergeant in 2015

1 year since Hutto officer killed in line of duty

Community remembers Hutto police officer 2 years after his death

Hutto dedicates road to fallen police officer

Hutto community gathers to remember fallen sergeant

KVUE's Jenni Lee is covering Williamson's trial. No phones are allowed in the courtroom. Lee has been live tweeting updates from outside the courtroom while watching proceedings through a video feed.

Check back on this story for updates.

Tweets by JenniL_KVUE

© 2017 KVUE-TV