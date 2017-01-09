Father killed while protecting family from robber

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston Police say a father was killed in a struggle with a robber, who was also killed in the altercation late Sunday.

It happened at about 8:15 p.m. at an apartment complex on Ashcroft near Hillcroft in southwest Houston.

Police say the dad Manuel Rodriguez, his wife and young kids were about to get out of their white Honda after grocery shopping when the armed man approached.

Houston Police say the robber demanded everything Rodriguez had. Instead, the two fought before both men pulled out guns. Both the robber and Rodriguez were shot multiple times.

The whole thing happened out front of a neighbor's window just after 8 p.m. She could hear his wife screaming.

“His name, neighbor. Manuel, Manuel. He's dead,” Fatima Sulmgul, a neighbor, said.

A witness called 911, and both men, who were in their 20s, were taken to the hospital where they died.

Police say the mom and kids were not hurt.

Neighbors said the young family kept to themselves. Rodriguez worked as a painter. His wife stayed home and cared for their three young children who are all under the age of 10.

Neighbors say the Rodriguez's wife and kids left and are now staying with family.